People take part in a rally in Washington against China's treatment of its Uighur population and Muslim minorities. Picture: Reuters

The US, EU, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for large-scale human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang province, in the first such coordinated Western action against Beijing under new US President Joe Biden.

Beijing hit back immediately with punitive measures against the EU that appeared to be broader, including European politicians, diplomats, institutes and families, and banning their businesses from trading with China.

Western governments are seeking to hold Beijing accountable for mass detentions of Muslim Uighurs in northwestern China, where the US says China is committing genocide.

China denies all accusations of abuse.

The coordinated effort appeared to be early fruit in a concerted US diplomatic push to confront China in league with allies, a core element of the Biden administration's still evolving China policy.

Senior US administration officials have said they are in daily contact with governments in Europe on China-related issues, something they call the "Europe roadshow."

"Amid growing international condemnation, [China] continues to commit genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement ahead of meetings with EU and NATO ministers in Brussels this week.

Canada's foreign ministry said: "Mounting evidence points to systemic, state-led human rights violations by Chinese authorities."

Activists and UN rights experts say at least 1 million Muslims have been detained in camps in Xinjiang. The activists and some Western politicians accuse China of using torture, forced labour and sterilisations. China denies rights abuses in Xinjiang and says its camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.

The European Union was the first to impose sanctions on Monday on four Chinese officials, including a top security director, and one entity, a decision that was mirrored by Britain and Canada later in the day.

The US had already last year designated for sanctions the top official in Xinjiang, Chen Quanguo, who was not targeted by the other Western allies on Monday, to avoid a larger diplomatic dispute, experts and diplomats said.

Those targeted by the EU, Canada, Britain and the United States included Chen Mingguo, the director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau and another senior official in the region, Wang Junzheng.

Separately, the foreign ministers of Canada and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement with Blinken, saying the three were united in demanding that Beijing end its "repressive practices" in Xinjiang.

Evidence of abuses was "overwhelming", including satellite imagery, eyewitness testimony, and the Chinese government's own documents, they said.

