‘We will never kneel down’ – protest movement grows in Myanmar

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi waits to meet Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China's (CPC) Central Committee, at the Presidential House in Naypyidaw on September 1, 2020. (Photo by Thet AUNG / POOL / AFP) (Photo by THET AUNG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Parked cars with open bonnets blocked roads in Yangon yesterday in the latest twist to protests against the military takeover of Myanmar.

The gridlock was part of a campaign coordinated on social media, using the slogan “car, don’t break down” reported Frontier Myanmar, as protesters encouraged civil servants to strike and join the growing civil disobedience movement against the junta.

Myanmar witnessed some of its largest pro-democracy protests since the February 1 military coup yesterday, as hundreds of thousands marched peacefully to reject the army’s assertion that the public supported its overthrow of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The rallies in the capital Naypyitaw, and in Yangon and Mandalay, came a day after the detained Ms Suu Kyi was handed new charges under the National Disaster Management Law, in a court hearing kept secret from her lawyer.

The protests were billed as a show of force against a claim by Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun, an army spokesman, that 40 million of the 53 million population supported the military’s action.

A giant banner reading “We will never kneel down under the military boots” was draped over a bridge in Yangon.

Hundreds also outside the city’s United Nations headquarters, urging the international community to take action against the military regime.

Tom Andrews, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, said he feared the potential for violence was growing.

Although yesterday’s protests were peaceful, there are concerns about a military with a history of brutal crackdowns.

“I have reports of soldiers being transported into Yangon from outlying regions. In the past, such troop movements preceded killings, disappearances and detentions on a mass scale,” said Mr Andrews.

“When will the generals notice that their escalating war is building stronger opposition at home even as the civil disobedience movement builds greater admiration and support in nations throughout the world? Probably when it’s too late.”

