A 60ft-high wall has collapsed on a cluster of huts in western India, killing at least 16 workers living there, a fire official said.

Wall collapses on huts in India, killing at least 16 workers

Fire official J Gaekwad said the boundary wall of a multi-story residential apartment building collapsed in Pune early on Saturday as monsoon rains lashed western Maharashtra state.

A rescue operation is continuing as some more people are feared to be trapped under the debris.

Building collapses are common in India during the June-September monsoon season, when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly constructed.

Rescue workers look for survivors among the debris of a collapsed wall of a residential complex in Pune, India, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

