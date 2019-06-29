-
Wall collapses on huts in India, killing at least 16 workers
Independent.ie
A 60ft-high wall has collapsed on a cluster of huts in western India, killing at least 16 workers living there, a fire official said.
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/asia-pacific/wall-collapses-on-huts-in-india-killing-at-least-16-workers-38264581.html
https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article38264580.ece/16d9a/AUTOCROP/h342/pune001.jpg
- Email
A 60ft-high wall has collapsed on a cluster of huts in western India, killing at least 16 workers living there, a fire official said.
Fire official J Gaekwad said the boundary wall of a multi-story residential apartment building collapsed in Pune early on Saturday as monsoon rains lashed western Maharashtra state.
A rescue operation is continuing as some more people are feared to be trapped under the debris.
Building collapses are common in India during the June-September monsoon season, when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly constructed.
Online Editors