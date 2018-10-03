News Asia-Pacific

Wednesday 3 October 2018

Volcano erupts on Sulawesi - the same Indonesian island that experienced earthquake and tsunami

Rescuers carry an earthquake survivor at restaurant building damaged by a massive earthquakes and tsunami in Palu (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Rescuers carry an earthquake survivor at restaurant building damaged by a massive earthquakes and tsunami in Palu (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Rescuers evacuate an earthquake survivor by a damaged house following earthquakes and tsunami in Palu (AP Photo/Arimacs Wilander)
ndonesian President Joko Widodo walks at the damage area following earthquakes and a tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Agus Suparto/Indonesian Presidential Office via AP
A woman cries as she waits to be evacuated by military aircraft following an earthquake and tsunami at Mutiara Sis Al Jufri Airport in Palu Antara Foto/Hafidz Mubarak A/via REUTERS
People make off with goods from a shop in earthquake and tsunami-devastated Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia REUTERS/Stringer
People survey the damage following a massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia (AP Photo/Rifki)
A woman cries as she waits to be evacuated by military aircraft at Mutiara Sis Al Jufri Airport in Palu. Photo: Reuters
Saved: Rescuers evacuate an earthquake survivor from a damaged house following earthquakes and a tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo: AP
A mosque was badly damaged (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
A motorbike passes the wreckage of a car in Palu (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
People survey the damage following a massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Indonesia (AP Photo/Rifki)
A pile of debris is seen at a shopping mall damaged following earthquakes and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia
People carry items looted from a shopping mall badly damaged by a massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia
A motorbike passes the wreckage of a car in Palu (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
People survey the damage of a shopping centre following earthquakes and a tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
A mosque was badly damaged (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
A motorbike passes the wreckage of a car in Palu (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
People survey the damage following earthquakes and a tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
HEARTBREAK: A man searches for his belongings among the debris of his wrecked house in Palu on Sulawesi yesterday after a wave at least 10ft high barrelled inland, killing 384 people and submerging single-storey buildings. Photo: Bay Ismoyo/Getty
A department store building was heavily damaged (AP Photo/Rifki)
People survey the damage near a shopping centre in Palu (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
People survey the damage of the shopping mall following earthquakes and a tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia
People search through debris in a residential area following an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia
People survey damage outside the shopping mall following earthquakes and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia
A volcano has erupted in central Indonesia, prompting authorities to warn airlines about volcanic ash in the air.

Mount Soputan in North Sulawesi province spewed ash nearly 20,000ft into the sky.

The eruption status has been raised from an alert to "standby" 2.5 miles from the summit and up to four miles to the west-south-west.

"Standby" status means people should avoid the area nearest the volcano and have masks available in the event of ashfall.

Planes were warned of the ash clouds because volcanic ash presents a hazard for plane engines.

Soputan is on the northern part of Sulawesi island, where a central region was severely damaged by an earthquake and tsunami on Friday.

Indonesia has dozens of active volcanoes.

Meanwhile, the death toll from an earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia has increased to 1,407.

National disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said 519 of the bodies had been buried.

The magnitude 7.5 earthquake and the tsunami it generated devastated the city of Palu and nearby communities in Central Sulawesi province.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has visited the city and said aid is now starting to arrive.

Online Editors

