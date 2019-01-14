Voice recorder of crashed Lion Air jet found - Indonesian official

The cockpit voice recorder of the Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in October has been found, an Indonesia official said.

The cockpit voice recorder of the Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in October has been found, an Indonesia official said.

Ridwan Djamaluddin, a deputy maritime minister, told reporters that the National Transportation Safety Committee had informed the ministry about the discovery.

He said human remains were also discovered at the seabed location.

The two-month-old Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet plunged into the Java Sea just minutes after taking off from Jakarta on October 29, killing all 189 people on board.

Wreckage from the Lion Air crash (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)

Members of the National Transportation Safety Committee lift a box containing the flight data recorder (Fauzy Chaniago/AP)

Press Association