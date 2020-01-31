Virus declared a global emergency as US records person-to-person transmission

The coronavirus outbreak that has killed 170 people in China has been declared a global emergency, as cases spread to 18 countries.

The declaration of a global emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO) is aimed at preventing or reducing cross-border spread of disease. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told a news conference in Geneva that recent weeks have witnessed an unprecedented outbreak which has been met by an unprecedented response.

"Let me be clear, this declaration is not a vote of no confidence in China," he said. "Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems." He said the WHO was not recommending limiting trade or travel to China due to the outbreak.

The vast majority of the more than 7,800 cases detected globally, according to the latest WHO data, have been in China, where the virus originated in an illegal wildlife market in the city of Wuhan.

