Virus declared a global emergency as US records person-to-person transmission
The coronavirus outbreak that has killed 170 people in China has been declared a global emergency, as cases spread to 18 countries.
The declaration of a global emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO) is aimed at preventing or reducing cross-border spread of disease. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told a news conference in Geneva that recent weeks have witnessed an unprecedented outbreak which has been met by an unprecedented response.
"Let me be clear, this declaration is not a vote of no confidence in China," he said. "Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems." He said the WHO was not recommending limiting trade or travel to China due to the outbreak.
The vast majority of the more than 7,800 cases detected globally, according to the latest WHO data, have been in China, where the virus originated in an illegal wildlife market in the city of Wuhan.
But nearly 100 cases have emerged in other countries, spurring cuts to travel, outbreaks of anti-China sentiment in some places and a surge in demand for protective face masks.
The United States has reported its first case of person-to-person transmission.
Experts say these cases - which have also been detected in Germany, Vietnam and Japan - are especially concerning because they suggest greater potential for the virus to spread further.
The WHO held off twice last week from declaring a global emergency.
Yesterday's move will trigger tighter containment and information-sharing guidelines, but may disappoint Beijing, which had expressed confidence it can beat the "devil" virus.
The virus has spread quickly since the WHO's Emergency Committee last met a week ago.
But there have been no deaths reported outside China and neither has the virus emerged in Africa.
The total number of infections has already surpassed the total in the 2002-2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic.
SARS also came from China, killing about 800 people and costing the global economy an estimated $33bn (€30bn).
Economists fear the impact could be bigger this time as China now accounts for a larger share of the world economy. Markets have been spooked since news of the virus emerged earlier this month.
Airlines to suspend flights to mainland China include Air France, Lufthansa, Air Canada, American Airlines and British Airways.
Thousands of factory workers currently on Lunar New Year holidays may struggle to get back to work next week due to travel restrictions.
Irish Independent