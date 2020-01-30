Vaccine hope in virus battle

Researchers from the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Melbourne said the breakthrough, revealed yesterday, will allow for accurate investigation and diagnosis of the virus which has so far killed 132 people, infected more than 6,000 and is spreading across China and into 14 other countries.

Prof Wang Linfa, from Duke-NUS medical school in Singapore, said the development was "highly significant as the scientific community outside China needs a live virus for all further research and response activities including a vaccine development".

The professor co-led a team that earlier identified bats as the natural host of severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) - a similar pathogen to the Wuhan strain - and he sits on the World Health Organisation's Sars scientific research advisory committee.

"For the vaccine development, CEPI [Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations] is already working on it full steam and we are hopeful to have a candidate for clinical trial in three months," he said, referring to a Norway-based public-private coalition which tries to produce speedy vaccines for epidemics.

The joyful moment that Mike Catton, the co-deputy director of the Doherty Institute, confirmed the breakthrough was caught on camera by ABC. "We got it," he said. "Fantastic."

Dr Mike Catton (right) and Dr Julian Druce speak to the media during a press conference at the Doherty Institute in Melbourne. Photo: Getty Images)

He told the news channel the discovery was "vitally important" and would become a critical part of the toolkit to show if vaccines work.

Scientists will be able to test the effectiveness of any potential vaccine against a lab-grown version of the disease.

The laboratory-grown virus is also expected to be used to generate an antibody test, which allows detection of the virus in patients who have not yet displayed any symptoms.

"An antibody test will enable us to retrospectively test suspected patients so we can gather a more accurate picture of how widespread the virus is, and consequently, among other things, the true mortality rate," Dr Catton said.

Dr Julian Druce, the Doherty Institute's virus identification laboratory head, called the development a "game changer".

The virus will now be shared with the World Health Organisation in Europe, which will in turn share it with laboratories around the world.

Scientists have warned that the development of an efficient vaccine could take years, but the global race to create one began on January 10, when Chinese scientists made the genetic make-up of the virus available on a public database.

The worst-affected city of Wuhan hosts more than 300 of the world's top 500 companies, including Microsoft, Siemens and French carmaker PSA. The Hubei province, in which Wuhan lies, had a GDP of $595bn (€540bn) in 2018 - not far short of the economic output produced by London.

In recent years, the region has become a burgeoning hub for tech companies and carmakers in particular, triggering fears that the virus could negatively impact the global economy. Economists have warned that global growth is much more exposed to a Chinese slump compared with the Sars outbreak, which is estimated to have caused $50bn (€45bn) of damage to the world economy.

Wuhan is home to 10 car factories, including those run by major manufacturers such as Honda, Renault, PSA and General Motors.

The industry plays an important role in the broader Chinese car market and economy.

According to data from IHS Markit, carmakers in Wuhan are expected to produce 1.6 million vehicles this year, contributing 6pc of overall Chinese output.

Honda and PSA, which manufactures Peugeot and Citroen vehicles, each have three factories in the city. However, there are concerns about how the virus could affect these companies if they are forced to shut sites once the lunar new year holidays end on Monday. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

