US warns North Korea it will ‘end regime’ after more missiles are fired

North Korea fired two short-range missiles toward the sea yesterday in its first ballistic weapons launches in two weeks, as the US military warned that use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.”

South Korea’s military detected the launches from North Korea’s Tongchon area, Seoul’s joint chiefs of staff said in a statement.



The statement said South Korea strongly condemns the launches, calling them “a grave provocation” that undermines regional peace and violates UN Security Council resolutions banning any ballistic activities by North Korea.

The US Indo Pacific Command said the launches highlighted the “destabilising impact” of North Korea’s illicit nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said its top nuclear envoy held separate phone talks with his US and Japanese counterparts soon after the launches. It said the three agreed to strengthen trilateral coordination on North Korea, while repeating their calls for the regime to stop weapons tests and return to talks.

The back-to-back launches came on the final day of South Korea’s annual 12-day ‘Hoguk’ field exercises, which also involved an unspecified number of US troops this year.

North Korea sees such regular drills by Seoul and Washington as practice for launching an attack, though the allies say their exercises are defensive in nature.

Next week’s ‘Vigilant Storm’ drills are to run from Monday to Friday, and involve about 140 South Korean war planes and about 100 US

aircraft, South Korea’s Defence Ministry said in a statement.



North Korea says its testing activities were meant to issue a warning amid a series of South Korea-US military drills.

But some experts say Pyongyang has used its rivals’ drills as a chance to test new weapons systems, boost nuclear capability and increase leverage in future dealings with Washington and Seoul.

Tongchon, yesterday’s launch site, is about 60km from the inter-Korean land border, closer to South Korean territory than any other

missile launch site used so far this year, according to South Korea’s Defence Ministry.

During a visit to Tokyo on Tuesday, US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman reiterated that the United States would fully use its military capabilities, “including nuclear,” to defend its allies South Korea and Japan.

Last month, South Korea’s Defence Ministry warned North Korea that using its nuclear weapons would put it on a “path of self-destruction”.

There are concerns that North Korea could up the ante in the coming weeks by conducting its first nuclear test since 2017.