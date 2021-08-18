| 11.9°C Dublin

US got things wrong because they did not understand the Afghan way of war

Patrick Cockburn

A Taliban fighter guards a checkpoint near the US embassy previously manned by American troops in Kabul. Photo: Reuters/Stringer Expand
A Taliban fighter guards a checkpoint near the US embassy previously manned by American troops in Kabul. Photo: Reuters/Stringer

The American way of dealing with a lost war is to withdraw its forces. The Afghan way of dealing with it is to change sides as quickly as possible.

The Afghan way of war has created confusion among foreign political and military leaders in the past 20 years, but never more so than during the past few weeks as the Taliban swept through the country, capturing city after city without facing serious resistance.

Intelligence agencies had generally assured western leaders that the Afghan government had the soldiers and weapons to make a proper fight of it.

