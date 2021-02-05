UN calls for release of Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi amid concern over coup

The United Nations Security Council “expressed deep concern at the declaration of the state of emergency imposed in Myanmar by the military” and called for the immediate release of Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others who have been detained.

“The members of the Security Council emphasised the need for the continued support of the democratic transition in Myanmar,” the 15-member council said in a statement agreed by consensus.

The move came as the International Monetary Fund announced it will be “guided by our membership” in deciding whether to recognise the military regime that has seized power in Myanmar as the country’s legitimate government, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said yesterday.

The Fund, which transferred about €290m in emergency coronavirus financing to Myanmar days before the coup last week, is watching the situation closely and is “very concerned about the impact of recent events” and their impact on Myanmar’s people.

The future of the fragile peace process that has sought to end the country’s decades-long conflict between the military, armed ethnic groups and militias has become even more uncertain. Over 20 ethnic groups have been fighting the military over control of predominantly ethnic-minority borderland areas, including Shan, Kachin, Karen and Rakhine states. The groups have sought greater autonomy for their regions, which are often rich with natural resources. The military and militias aligned with it have fought for continued centralised power and control.

The military announced on Monday that it will take power for one year, accusing Ms Suu Kyi’s government of not investigating allegations of voter fraud in recent elections. The state Election Commission has refuted the allegations.

Ms Suu Kyi was charged on Wednesday with possessing illegally imported walkie-talkies, which gives the military legal grounds to detain her for two weeks.

Experts fear the country’s already fragile peace process could break down as a result of the coup. Myanmar has one of the longest civil conflicts in world, with fighting continuing at different times across the country since 1949.

Many of the armed groups want greater autonomy, which they feel was promised by Ms Suu Kyi’s father, General Aung San, via the Panglong Agreement of 1947, which called for a federal system of government, ethnic minority rights and religious freedom. He was assassinated later in 1947.

Decades of junta rule that followed resulted in a slew of human rights violations, including the use of civilians as slave labour, rapes, extrajudicial killings and the burning of entire villages.

“When the Myanmar military was coming, ethnic Shan, Kachin, Mon, Karen and others would run into the jungle,” said Phil Robertson, deputy director of Human Rights Watch’s Asia division. “Atrocities against ethnic people by the military were widespread, systematic and done with impunity.”

When democratic reforms began in 2011, unilateral ceasefire agreements were signed by several groups, with others signing additional ceasefires in the years that followed. In 2015, a nationwide National Ceasefire Agreement was formed, with many ethnic leaders and government officials signing on.

Further hope for the peace process came when Ms Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party came to power after winning a 2015 general election by a landslide. In the same year, the new government helped organise a “Union Peace Conference – 21st Century Panglong,” named after the agreement signed by Ms Suu Kyi’s father, making further inroads for peace. Yet even with ceasefires and peace summits, fighting has continued across the country. In 2018, a United Nations fact-finding mission released a report on Myanmar describing massive violations by the military, also called the Tatmadaw, in three states.

“During their operations the Tatmadaw has systematically targeted civilians, including women and children, committed sexual violence, voiced and promoted exclusionary and discriminatory rhetoric against minorities, and established a climate of impunity for its soldiers,” said Marzuki Darusman, the mission’s chairperson.

