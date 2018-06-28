British experts and a US military team and have joined the rescue effort in northern Thailand for 12 boys and their football coach stranded for a fifth day inside a cave.

UK experts and US military join rescue effort for youth football team missing in cave

A Thai army general coordinating the rescue said on Thursday morning that overnight rain had raised water levels again and authorities switched off power and water pumps for fear of electrical hazards.

Major General Bancha Duriyapat said rescuers were continuing to work despite the rain and setbacks.

The boys and coach entered the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province on Saturday afternoon. The cave floods severely in rainy season.

Family members pray near the Tham Luang cave complex during a search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Authorities have expressed hope there are dry places on higher ground within the cave where the group may be able to wait.

