Helicopters, boats and thousands of troops were deployed across Japan to rescue people stranded in flooded homes yesterday, as the death toll from a ferocious typhoon climbed to as high as 33.

Typhoon Hagibis death toll rises to 33 as floods cause devastation in Japan

One woman fell to her death as she was being placed inside a rescue helicopter.

Typhoon Hagibis made landfall south of Tokyo on Saturday evening and battered central and northern Japan with torrents of rain and powerful gusts of wind. The typhoon was downgraded to a tropical storm yesterday.

Public broadcaster NHK said 14 rivers across the nation had flooded, some spilling out in more than one spot.

People walk outside a train station after Rugby World Cup match between Canada and Namibia was cancelled after flooding and landslides caused by Typhoon Hagibis, in Morioka, Japan October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota The roof of a collapsed house floats down a river in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis in Saku City, Nagano Prefecture, Japan October 13, 2019, in this picture obtained from social media. Mandatory credit TWITTER @A37CANDY /via REUTERS A Shinkansen bullet train rail yard is seen flooded due to heavy rains caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Nagano, central Japan, October 13, 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS A rescue worker swims as he checks around a flooded residential area due to Typhoon Hagibis, in Kawasaki, Japan, October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon A local resident carrying his pet dog evacuates from an area flooded by the Abukuma river, caused by Typhoon Hagibis, in Motomiya, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, October 13, 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS A collapsed railway bridge is seen over Chikuma river swollen by Typhoon Hagibis in Ueda, central Japan, October 13, 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS A local resident is rescued by Japanese Self-Defence Forces soldiers from areas flooded by Abukuma river following Typhoon Hagibis in Motomiya, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, October 13, 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS Schoolchildren and residents remove mud after flooding caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Marumori, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, October 13, 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS An aerial view shows areas flooded by the Abukuma river following Typhoon Hagibis in Tamagawa town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, October 13, 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS An aerial view shows a local rewsident is rescued by a Japan Self-Defence Force helicopter from residential areas flooded by the Chikuma river, caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Nagano, central Japan, October 13, 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS Local residents sit in a boat as they are rescued from a flooded residential area following Typhoon Hagibis in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, October 13, 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS A local resident cleans an area affected by the flood caused by Typhoon Hagibis at Setagaya ward in Tokyo, Japan, October 13, 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS An aerial view shows a Japan Self-Defence Force helicopter flying over residential areas flooded by the Chikuma river following Typhoon Hagibis in Nagano, central Japan, October 13, 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS An aerial view shows residential areas flooded by the Chikuma river, caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Nagano, central Japan, October 13, 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS People clean up debris after floodwaters caused by Typhoon Hagibis receded in a residential area, in Kawasaki, Japan, October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon An aerial view shows residential areas flooded by the Chikuma river following Typhoon Hagibis in Nagano, central Japan, October 13, 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS Residents look on from their home in a flooded residential area due to Typhoon Hagibis, in Kawasaki, Japan, October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon People clean up debris in a flooded residential area due to Typhoon Hagibis, in Kawasaki, Japan, October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon People clean up debris in a flooded residential area due to Typhoon Hagibis, in Kawasaki, Japan, October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon Residents try to get into their homes at a flooded residential area due to Typhoon Hagibis, in Kawasaki, Japan, October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon Residents try to get into their homes at a flooded residential area due to Typhoon Hagibis, in Kawasaki, Japan, October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon A man stands in a flooded residential area due to Typhoon Hagibis, in Kawasaki, Japan, October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon A rescue worker swims as he checks around a flooded residential area due to Typhoon Hagibis, in Kawasaki, Japan, October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon A view of an apartment building with a flooded first floor, at a flooded residential area due to Typhoon Hagibis, near the Tama River in Kawasaki, Japan, October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon A rescue worker carries the body of a dead dog from a flooded residential area due to Typhoon Hagibis, near the Tama River in Kawasaki, Japan, October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon Rescue workers from the Kawasaki City Fire Department look at a flooded residential area due to Typhoon Hagibis, near the Tama River in Kawasaki, Japan, October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon A view of houses in a flooded residential area due to Typhoon Hagibis, near the Tama River in Kawasaki, Japan, October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon Debris is seen in a flooded residential area due to Typhoon Hagibis, near the Tama River in Kawasaki, Japan, October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The Tokyo Fire Department said a woman in her 70s was accidentally dropped 40 metres to the ground while being transported into a rescue helicopter in Iwaki city in Fukushima prefecture, a northern area devastated by the typhoon.

Department officials held a news conference to apologise, bowing deeply and long, according to Japanese custom, and acknowledged the woman had not been strapped in properly.

Canadian rugby player Peter Nelson and teammates help inside a house. Photo: Kyodo via REUTERS

The government's Fire and Disaster Management Agency, which tends to be conservative in its counts, said late yesterday that 14 people had died, 11 were missing and 187 were injured as a result of the typhoon. It said 1,283 homes were flooded and 517 were damaged, partially or totally.

Japanese media tallies were higher with Kyodo News agency reporting 33 people had died and 19 were missing.

"The major typhoon has caused immense damage far and wide in eastern Japan," said government spokesman Yoshihide Suga.

News footage showed a rescue helicopter hovering in a flooded area in Nagano prefecture where an embankment of the Chikuma River broke, and streams of water were continuing to spread over residential areas. The helicopter plucked those stranded on the second floor of a home submerged in muddy waters.

A local resident is rescued by Japanese soldiers. Photo: Kyodo/via REUTERS

Aerial footage showed tractors at work trying to control the flooding and several people on a rooftop, with one waving a white cloth to get the attention of a helicopter. Nearby was a child's school bag. In another part of Nagano, rows of Japan's prized bullet trains, parked in a facility, were sitting in a pool of water.

A section of the city of Date in Fukushima prefecture was also flooded, with only rooftops of homes visible in some areas, and rescuers paddled in boats to get people out.

The Tama River, which runs by Tokyo, overflowed its banks, flooding homes and buildings.

Among the reported deaths were those whose homes were buried in landslides.

Rows of bullet trains in a pool of water in Nagano, central Japan. Photo: Yohei Kanasashi/Kyodo News via AP

Other fatalities included people who were swept away by raging rivers.

A cargo ship was found sunk in waters near Tokyo yesterday after authorities lost track of it as Hagibis lashed the country. Local reports said at least five of the crew of 12 were killed, four were rescued and three were still missing.

Early yesterday, some 376,000 homes were without electricity, and 14,000 lacked running water.

Ruling party politician Fumio Kishida said the government would do its utmost in rescue operations, including making sure that those who moved to shelters were taken care of.

"So many risks remain, and it is a reality that we must stay on guard," he said. "We must do our utmost. In these times, a disaster can hit anytime."

The Rugby World Cup match between Namibia and Canada, scheduled for yesterday in Kamaishi, in northern Japan, was cancelled as a precautionary measure. With the Pool B match cancelled, Canada's players joined in with recovery efforts around the stadium.

Stores and amusement parks had also closed, and some Tokyo stores remained closed yesterday.

As the typhoon bore down on Saturday with heavy rain and strong winds, the usually crowded train stations and bustling streets of Tokyo were deserted. But life was returning to normal yesterday, and flights that had been grounded from Tokyo airports were gradually being resumed.

Evacuation centres had been set up in coastal towns, with tens of thousands seeking shelter.

Kyodo News agency said evacuation warnings had been issued to more than six million people. The typhoon disrupted a three-day weekend in Japan that includes Sports Day on Monday. The authorities had repeatedly warned that Hagibis was on a par with a typhoon that wreaked havoc on the Tokyo region in 1958, but the safety infrastructure that Japan's modernisation has brought was apparent.

The typhoon six decades ago left more than 1,200 people dead and half a million houses flooded.

