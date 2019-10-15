THE toll of death and destruction from a massive typhoon that tore through central and northern Japan has risen to 53 and another nine people are presumed dead, according to the country's prime minister.

Typhoon Hagibis: At least 53 people killed and more than 30,000 displaced as search continues for survivors

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also said the government was considering approving a special budget for the ongoing disaster response and eventual reconstruction. Lawmakers prayed in silence for the victims before starting the session.

Mr Abe pledged to do the utmost for the safety and rescue of those missing or those who had to evacuate.

"We put the people's live first," he said.

Typhoon Hagibis hit Japan's main island on Saturday, unleashing strong winds and dumping historic rainfall that caused more than 200 rivers in central and northern Japan to overflow, leaving thousands of homes flooded, damaged or without power.

Rescue crews on Tuesday were still searching for those missing, thought to number about 20.

Some 34,000 homes remained without power and 110,000 others were without running water. More than 30,000 people were still at shelters as of late on Monday, according to the Cabinet Office's latest tally.

Business appeared nearly back to normal in central Tokyo, and residents in areas where floodwater subsided started cleaning their houses. Lives, however, remained paralyzed in Nagano, Fukishima and other hard-hit areas that were still inundated.

PA Media