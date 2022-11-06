Two South Korean miners trapped underground in zinc mine for more than a week survived by eating coffee sachets

A miner rescued from a collapsed mine is carried into a hospital in South Korea. Photo: Kim Jin-hwan/Yonhap via AP

Two miners survived nine days underground in a collapsed South Korean zinc mine by eating sachets of instant coffee.

The men, aged 62 and 56, were trapped after a landslide on October 26 caused mud to block the entrance of the shaft where they worked at about 620ft underground.

The pair stayed alive by sharing 30 instant coffee sachets and by constructing a tent shelter from plastic material for warmth.

For drinking water, the men caught drops leaking through the shaft’s ceiling, local emergency officers reported.

They were pulled from the mine in the southeastern town of Bonghwa on Friday, suffering with hypothermia and muscle pains.

Authorities located the men by drilling a hole and using an endoscope to find the point where they were trapped.

They were found sitting in a chamber where a network of several mines meet. They were pulled to safety after 221 hours underground.

Bang Jong-hyo, a doctor who treated the miners at a local hospital, said on Saturday that the men were in a fairly good condition and they would be discharged from hospital within days.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]