Two million people without power after powerful earthquake hits Japan

Scattered goods caused by an earthquake at a convenience store in Sendai, Miyagi. Photo: Kyodo/via Reuters

A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit just off the coast of the Fukushima prefecture in northern Japan yesterday.

More than 2million households were without power yesterday evening, according to the Tokyo Electric Power Company.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a tsunami advisory, with waves of less than three feet expected.

The US National Weather Service reported no expected tsunami for the West Coast, Alaska, Hawaii or Guam.

The main quake, which was estimated to have been centred about 37 miles below the sea floor, was preceded by a lesser-magnitude 6.4 earthquake just two minutes earlier.

Ordinarily, a 6.4 would be considered a big event, but it was quickly revealed to be a “foreshock”.

Continued large aftershocks are likely for days, and there is still a very slight chance –perhaps 1 in 20 – that the 7.3 might be a foreshock to a larger quake in the next three days.

The main shock took place around 11:36pm local time yesterday.

The JMA maintains an extremely dense network of seismometers; moments after shaking began, the agency issued an Earthquake Early Warning that broadcast to computers, phones and television sets.

Such warnings are transmitted at the speed of light, making it possible for an alert to reach distant communities before damaging surface waves crawling along Earth’s crust arrive.

The earthquake had a “thrust” mechanism. That means one plate slipped downward beneath another.

In this case, it was the Pacific Plate sliding beneath the Okhotsk Plate in a sudden release of pent-up stress.

Oceanic plates “subduct” beneath continental plates since oceanic plates are denser.

That is because they are constantly crushed by the weight of ocean above.

Thrust quakes are responsible for producing the most significant tsunamis, since the up-and-down shaking of the sea floor is effective at displacing water.

A tsunami advisory was issued for Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures, but the surge in water levels wasn’t expected to crest above three feet.

© Washington Post