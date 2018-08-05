Tsunami warning issued as earthquake strikes popular Indonesian tourist island

The quake came a week after another in the same area killed more than a dozen people.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said the latest quake has the potential to trigger a tsunami.

The US Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 7.0 and its epicentre was about one mile east-southeast of Loloan, with a depth of six miles.

A magnitude 6.4 quake hit Lombok, which is just east of Bali, on July 29, killing 16 people.

Like Bali, Lombok is known for pristine beaches and mountains.

Hotels and other buildings in both locations are not allowed to exceed the height of coconut trees.

Online Editors