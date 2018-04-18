News Asia-Pacific

Wednesday 18 April 2018

Trump says US talks with North Korea at 'extremely high level'

A combination photo shows a Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) handout of Kim Jong Un released on May 10, 2016, and Donald Trump posing for a photo in New York City, U.S., May 17, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA handout via Reuters/File Photo & REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States has been having direct talks with North Korea "at extremely high levels" to try to arrange a summit between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"We've also started talking to North Korea directly," he said at a picture-taking session with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"We have had direct talks at very high levels, extremely high levels, with North Korea. And I really believe this allows good will, that good things are happening.

"We'll see what happens, as they always say, we'll see what happens, because ultimately it's the end result that counts, not the fact that we're thinking about having a meeting or having a meeting."

It comes as Trump gave his blessing to peace talks between North and South Korea.

South and North Korea are said to be discussing plans to announce an official end to their 65-year-old military conflict at a landmark summit next Friday - only the third inter-Korean summit of its kind.

Reuters

