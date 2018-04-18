Trump says US talks with North Korea at 'extremely high level'
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States has been having direct talks with North Korea "at extremely high levels" to try to arrange a summit between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
"We've also started talking to North Korea directly," he said at a picture-taking session with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
"We have had direct talks at very high levels, extremely high levels, with North Korea. And I really believe this allows good will, that good things are happening.
"We'll see what happens, as they always say, we'll see what happens, because ultimately it's the end result that counts, not the fact that we're thinking about having a meeting or having a meeting."
It comes as Trump gave his blessing to peace talks between North and South Korea.
South and North Korea are said to be discussing plans to announce an official end to their 65-year-old military conflict at a landmark summit next Friday - only the third inter-Korean summit of its kind.
Reuters
Related Content
- President Trump says Korean peace talks have his blessing
- North and South Korea begin talks that could end 65-year conflict
- Japan’s PM to play golf and talk politics with Donald Trump in Florida