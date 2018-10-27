Tonga cleared rainforest of mosquitoes ahead of Meghan's visit to ease Zika fears

The Tongan authorities protected Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle from Zika virus by spraying the rainforest to clear it of mosquitoes ahead of the British royal visit.

The principal of Tupou College, where Prince Harry and Meghan yesterday unveiled two new dedicated areas of preserved rainforest, said the health authorities had sprayed an unspecified chemical in the area twice in the two days preceding the arrival of the couple.

As they visited the college, the pair were treated to a performance of a song about mosquitoes, complete with actions and buzzing sound effects from pupils.

The tune left Meghan, who is about four months pregnant and has taken medical advice about the Zika virus, in irrepressible giggles.

The country has a "moderate" risk of Zika, which is transmitted by mosquitoes and can cause birth defects.

Meghan has spent four days in Fiji and Tonga, wearing long sleeves and mid or floor-length skirts, and has been undertaking events largely inside or in urban areas while Harry heads into the forests.

Alifeleti Atiola, principal of Tupou College, reassured Meghan about the Zika threat, saying: "I just wanted to make sure that she knew that it is safe here."

Pointing at the forest, he disclosed: "We got the health authorities to come and spray this two days in a row, yesterday and the day before."

(© Daily Telegraph London)

Irish Independent