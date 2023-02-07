| 9.8°C Dublin

Toddler saved from deep well in dramatic 18-hour rescue operation in Thailand ‘a bit tired’

Rescuers carry a one-year-old girl from a deep hole in the northern Thailand province of Tak. Photo: AP Photo/Chiravuth Rungjamratratsami Expand

Rituparna Chatterjee

Cheers broke out among rescuers in Thailand on Tuesday after a toddler who had been stuck in a deep well for 18 hours was pulled out with only minor injuries.

The 19-month-old girl fell into the 15-metre-deep and 30-centimetre-wide well shaft while her parents – migrants from Myanmar – were working at the cassava plantation farm in Thailand’s Tak province on Monday afternoon.

