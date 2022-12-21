| 6.3°C Dublin

Close

Three dead as heavy snow falls in Japan

Residents remove snow during heavy snow Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 in Nagaoka, Niigata prefecture, northern Japan.(Kyodo News via AP) Expand
A car is covered in snow after a snowfall Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 in Nagaoka, Niigata prefecture, northern Japan.(Kyodo News via AP) Expand
Cars get stuck on a road due to heavy snowfall Tuesdasy, Dec. 20, 2022 in Nagaoka, Niigata prefecture, northern Japan. (Miyuki Saito/Kyodo News via AP) Expand

Close

Residents remove snow during heavy snow Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 in Nagaoka, Niigata prefecture, northern Japan.(Kyodo News via AP)

Residents remove snow during heavy snow Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 in Nagaoka, Niigata prefecture, northern Japan.(Kyodo News via AP)

A car is covered in snow after a snowfall Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 in Nagaoka, Niigata prefecture, northern Japan.(Kyodo News via AP)

A car is covered in snow after a snowfall Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 in Nagaoka, Niigata prefecture, northern Japan.(Kyodo News via AP)

Cars get stuck on a road due to heavy snowfall Tuesdasy, Dec. 20, 2022 in Nagaoka, Niigata prefecture, northern Japan. (Miyuki Saito/Kyodo News via AP)

Cars get stuck on a road due to heavy snowfall Tuesdasy, Dec. 20, 2022 in Nagaoka, Niigata prefecture, northern Japan. (Miyuki Saito/Kyodo News via AP)

/

Residents remove snow during heavy snow Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 in Nagaoka, Niigata prefecture, northern Japan.(Kyodo News via AP)

Mari Yamaguchi

At least three people have died since the weekend amid heavy snow in Japan.

Hundreds of vehicles have been stranded on motorways, trains have been disrupted and thousands of homes have been left without power, officials said on Wednesday.

Most Watched

Privacy