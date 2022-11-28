| 4.9°C Dublin

The world’s biggest active volcano has just started erupting again after a 38-year gap

Mauna Loa is on the island of Hawaii in the Pacific Ocean

The Mauna Loa volcano started erupting again yesterday. Photo: K Mulliken Expand

Shubham Kalia

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began erupting yesterday for the first time since 1984, ending its longest quiet period in recorded history.

The night sky above Hawaii’s largest island glowed a hellish red as bright, hot lava sprang forth at the volcano’s summit at around 11:30pm local time on Sunday.

