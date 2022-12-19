| 13.5°C Dublin

Thailand navy ship sinking: Race to rescue dozens of marines as vessel capsizes in strong winds

A marine looks at the capsized HTMS Sukhothai warship in the Gulf of Thailand, December 18, 2022 Photo: Royal Thai Navy Handout via REUTERS Expand

A marine looks at the capsized HTMS Sukhothai warship in the Gulf of Thailand, December 18, 2022 Photo: Royal Thai Navy Handout via REUTERS

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

A Thai navy vessel has capsized in the Gulf of Thailand overnight, with warships and helicopters joining efforts to rescue more than 100 marines stranded by the incident.

The Royal Thai Navy confirmed on Monday that the HTMS Sukhothai warship suffered an engine malfunction and started taking on water just before midnight nearly 20 nautical miles off the coast.

