Thai court jails woman for 43 years over insults to royals

Anchan Preelert arrives to the court before being sentenced to 43 years in jail.

A court in Thailand sentenced a former civil servant to 43 years in prison yesterday for insulting the country’s royal family on Facebook and YouTube.

It is a record sentence under Thailand’s lese-majeste, which punishes insults to the royal family.

Anchan Preelert, who is in her mid-60s, was convicted of 29 counts of violating the law, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

The case follows months of protests that have seen unprecedented public criticism of the monarchy and calls for an end to the lese-majeste law.

“Today’s verdict sends a spine-chilling signal that not only criticisms of the monarchy won’t be tolerated, but they will also be severely punished,” said Sunai Phasuk, of Human Rights Watch.

Actual public criticism of the monarchy had been extremely rare until last year, when youth-led protests demanded reforms to the institution, as well as the resignation of general Prayuth Chan-ocha, the prime minister. At least 40 protesters have been charged under the lese-majeste law since November. Until then, there had been a two-year suspension of the use of the law.

In June 2020, Mr Prayuth announced it was no longer being applied because the king had said he did not want it used.

But on Monday, a freelance writer was sentenced to four years and six months in prison for insulting the late king – the current king’s father.

Ms Anchan uploaded audio recordings by a critic of the monarchy 26 times on YouTube and three times on Facebook, according to the Bangkok Post.

“I thought it was nothing,” she told media as she arrived at court yesterday.

