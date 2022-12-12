| -2.3°C Dublin

‘Tens of thousands are infected in several major cities’ – China faces rapid Covid rise as curbs are eased

People wearing protective suits in a railway station in Wuhan, after the Chinese government eased Covid-19 curbs. Photo: Reuters/Martin Pollard Expand

People wearing protective suits in a railway station in Wuhan, after the Chinese government eased Covid-19 curbs. Photo: Reuters/Martin Pollard

Louise Watt

China is expanding hospitals and intensive care units as a senior epidemiologist said Covid was spreading rapidly after virus restrictions were eased.

After unprecedented protests at Beijing’s hardline zero-Covid policy, China announced last week that it was easing some restrictions.

