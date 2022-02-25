| 5.6°C Dublin

Tattoos could soon be legal in South Korea

Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party. Photo: Reuters/Heo Ran/Pool Expand

Close

Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party. Photo: Reuters/Heo Ran/Pool

Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party. Photo: Reuters/Heo Ran/Pool

Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party. Photo: Reuters/Heo Ran/Pool

Tattoos could be legalised in South Korea for the first time if the ruling Democratic Party’s presidential candidate wins next month’s election.

Lee Jae-myung, 57, appears to be trying to attract younger voters with his pledge, made in the final weeks of the election race.

South Korea is the only developed country in the world that still outlaws tattooing by anyone other than medical professionals, leaving most of its 50,000 tattoo artists working underground.

The ban continues despite a growing enthusiasm for tattoos among young people but artists are left vulnerable to police raids and face hefty fines as well as prison sentences if they are caught.

Mr Lee indicated the law was outdated, noting that the industry was worth an estimated $1billion and promised to back bills now pending in parliament to change the law.

The move was welcomed by high-profile tattooists like Kim Do-yoon, known as Doy, who rose to fame after inking Brad Pitt and members of K-pop band EXO. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]

Most Watched

Privacy