Tattoos could soon be legal in South Korea

Tattoos could be legalised in South Korea for the first time if the ruling Democratic Party’s presidential candidate wins next month’s election.

Lee Jae-myung, 57, appears to be trying to attract younger voters with his pledge, made in the final weeks of the election race.

South Korea is the only developed country in the world that still outlaws tattooing by anyone other than medical professionals, leaving most of its 50,000 tattoo artists working underground.

The ban continues despite a growing enthusiasm for tattoos among young people but artists are left vulnerable to police raids and face hefty fines as well as prison sentences if they are caught.

Mr Lee indicated the law was outdated, noting that the industry was worth an estimated $1billion and promised to back bills now pending in parliament to change the law.

The move was welcomed by high-profile tattooists like Kim Do-yoon, known as Doy, who rose to fame after inking Brad Pitt and members of K-pop band EXO. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]