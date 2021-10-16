Taliban’s relationship with China dealt blow

The Taliban’s efforts to win the backing of China have been complicated by the escape of Uyghur prisoners.

The new regime made wooing Beijing a diplomatic priority after its rapid takeover of Afghanistan, declaring China our “closest ally”.

However, attempts to win investment and diplomatic recognition from the Communist Party have been made more difficult by the escape of Uyghur militants.

China’s top priority in Afghanistan is rooting out Uyghurs belonging to the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM).

The Taliban assured Beijing it would not allow Uyghur militants to stage attacks from Afghanistan, and have reportedly rounded up members of the ethnic community from areas bordering China.

It is understood they were deported at Beijing’s request after the Taliban won assurances they would not be tortured or executed.

In an attempt to downplay the issue, a Taliban intelligence official said: “We don’t know much about Uyghurs in Afghanistan.”