Taliban ‘threaten to kill’ Afghans linked to British and US forces

Taliban militants have stepped up their hunt for people who worked with UK, US and Nato forces, according to a confidential United Nations document.

Fighters are going door to door and threatening to take family members hostage unless their targets surrender themselves.

Senior Afghan officials also said they had been forced to go into “deep hiding” to avoid Taliban teams who are hunting for wanted members of Ashraf Ghani’s ousted administration.

Their accounts and the UN document leaked to The New York Times contradict Taliban assurances they would not seek revenge on members of the former government.

The manhunt has included searches of crowds at Kabul’s international airport, where thousands are still trying to flee the country on evacuation flights.

The document from a group called the Norwegian Centre for Global Analyses – which provides intelligence to UN agencies – cited reports the Taliban were working from a list of those they wanted to question and punish. The list included the locations of their targets.

The Taliban had been going door to door and “arresting and/or threatening to kill or arrest family members of target individuals unless they surrender themselves to the Taliban”, the report said.

Members of the Afghan military and the police, as well as those who worked for investigative units, were most at risk.

Earlier this week, former British Army officers said hundreds of Afghan commandos from elite units were in hiding and on the run. The units were the Taliban’s most feared adversaries and there are fears their members will be hunted down and executed.

The document contained a letter dated August 16 from the Taliban to an unnamed counter-terrorism official in Afghanistan who had worked with US and British officials. The official has gone into hiding. The letter instructed the man to hand himself in to the Taliban’s military and intelligence commission. If not, his family “will be treated based on sharia law”, the letter said.

A former high-ranking counter-terrorism official, who spent years working with the British and Americans putting hundreds of jihadist terrorists into prison, said his life had been threatened by militants now released from jail in Kabul.

He went straight into hiding with his nine-month old baby after the Taliban surrounded the capital, fearing the threat to his life was extremely grave.

The official’s neighbours have since reported that released prisoners have shown up to his front door on multiple occasions, heavily armed and attempting to break in.

Another high-ranking member of the previous government, who spoke anonymously via contacts in the UK, said he had been targeted for his beliefs that girls should be educated.

When Kabul fell on Sunday, he was visited and questioned by Taliban militants, without threat of violence.

However, following the Taliban press conference on Tuesday, in which an amnesty was offered to all government officials, it was determined the threat to his safety had in fact heightened, and he went underground.

“My house (has) now become probably their hourly point of search and my kids are deeply terrified,” he said.

“The moment they knock at the door all kids start crying. They think they will be killed.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd, 2021)