Taiwan on high alert as China stages mock missile strikes on ‘key targets’

The meeting of Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen and the US speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, which is said to have provoked the Chinese military drills. Photo: Reuters

Nearly 20 Chinese and Taiwanese warships were engaged in a stand-off yesterday as Beijing conducted mock strikes on “key targets” in response to the leader of Taiwan’s visit to the US.

China, which claims the island is its territory, began three days of exercises around the island on Saturday, after Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen returned from Los Angeles where she met Kevin McCarthy, the speaker of the House of Representatives.

China views such meetings as a provocation and warned Mr McCarthy not to “repeat disastrous past mistakes” by meeting Ms Tsai.

About 10 Chinese and 10 Taiwanese ships were involved in the stand-off as China simulated missile attacks on “foreign military targets” off Taiwan’s south-west coast.

“Taiwan is not their only target,” its source said. “It’s very provocative.”

The US, like most countries, does not recognise Taiwan as a state but opposes a Chinese takeover.

Chinese state television said the People’s Liberation Army had simulated “joint precision strikes on key targets on Taiwan island and the surrounding sea areas”, while maintaining “an offensive posture around the island”.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said it had yesterday spotted 70 Chinese fighters and bombers and 11 ships around Taiwan.

A similar number of aircraft crossed the median line that serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides on Saturday, it added.

Taiwan, which has been on high alert, said its forces would “maintain solid combat readiness”, while making sure not to “escalate conflict”.

The AFP news agency said Mirage 2000 fighter jets scrambled at Hsinchu air force base in northern Taiwan and three boats from Taiwan’s elite Amphibious Reconnaissance and Patrol Unit had patrolled the Matsu Islands yesterday.

China is using Ms Tsai’s US visit “as an excuse to carry out military exercises, which have seriously damaged regional peace, stability and security”, the defence ministry claimed.

“The military will respond with a calm, rational and serious attitude, and will stand guard and monitor in accordance with the principles of ‘not escalating nor provoking disputes’ to defend national sovereignty and national security,” it said.

In August, Ms Tsai met Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker, in Taipei. Rankled by that, China conducted nearly a week of military drills around Taiwan that included firing missiles over the island.

Meanwhile, French president Emmanuel Macron has urged Europe not to be a “follower” of the Washington agenda when it comes to tensions with China over Taiwan.

The French president made the remarks while returning to Paris from a three-day state visit to China last week.

“The question Europeans need to answer is the following: is it in our interest to accelerate [a crisis] in Taiwan? No,” Mr Macron said.

“The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the US agenda and a Chinese overreaction.”

He said European nations “need to wake up” and must strive not to become entangled in “crises that are not ours”.

Mr Macron’s statement is likely to irritate the US, which has promised to help Taiwan defend itself in the event of a conflict.