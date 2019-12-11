News Asia-Pacific

Sunday 15 December 2019

Suu Kyi targeted by protesters on arrival for genocide hearing

 

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi leaves after attending a hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague
Nicola Smith

Aung San Suu Kyl, the leader of Myanmar, was greeted by pro-Rohingya campaigners as she arrived in court in The Hague yesterday to defend her country against accusations of genocide.

Once feted as a human rights champion, the 74-year-old passed by a group of about 50 protesters carrying banners saying "justice delayed is justice denied" as she entered the International Court of Justice.

She sat through graphic testimonies of military atrocities allegedly carried out during a crackdown on the Rohingya Muslim minority in 2017. The violence led to 740,000 people fleeing Rakhine to seek refuge in neighbouring Bangladesh.

