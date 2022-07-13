President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled Sri Lanka in the middle of the night with his wife and bodyguards, just hours before he was set to resign following historic protests in the country that have seen his home being occupied.

Mr Rajapaksa left in a Sri Lankan air force plane for Maldives’s Male city in the middle of the night on Wednesday, an immigration official confirmed to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

He did so after it was reported that he had missed “four flights” at Colombo’s international airport just a day earlier when immigration staff refused to go to the VIP suite to stamp his passport to allow him to fly to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mr Rajapaksa had agreed to resign on Wednesday under pressure after the presidential palace in Colombo was stormed by angry protesters who were seen jumping into the pool of the lavish residence and rummaging through the kitchen and closets.

Protesters continued to remain there after three days and more were seen arriving on Wednesday morning.

They have also burned the prime minister’s private home as anger continued to grow against the Rajapaksa family which has ruled Sri Lanka for most of the past two decades. Protesters have squarely blamed the family for the country’s biggest economic crisis since its independence.

As the economy plunged and protesters came to the streets demanding basics such as fuel and electricity, the powerful political dynasty’s removal from many official posts has remained central to the demands. Sri Lankans wanted them to take responsibility for bringing the country to this state.

Experts said Sri Lanka’s economic crisis is the result of several factors, including global inflation and handling of the economy over the decades.

Mr Rajapaksa had clung on to power even as his younger brothers Mahinda and Basil had resigned earlier in May and June as prime minister and finance minister respectively, following months of unrest.

His decision to finally step down after the storming of his house had come as a welcome step as protesters sought a complete overhaul of Sri Lanka’s political system.

But there is currently no end to the crisis in sight.

Protesters have vowed to occupy the official buildings until the top leaders are gone and Mr Rajapaksa’s move to flee is set to inflame the situation further.

Sri Lankan presidents are protected from arrest while in power and it is likely Mr Rajapaksa planned his escape while he still had constitutional immunity.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan lawmakers have agreed to elect a new president next week but struggled to decide on the makeup of a new government to lift the bankrupt country out of economic and political collapse.

The new president will serve the remainder of Mr Rajapaksa’s term which ends in 2024, and could potentially appoint a new prime minister, who would then have to be approved by parliament.

The current prime minister is to serve as president until a replacement is chosen — an arrangement that could anger protesters who want Ranil Wickremesinghe out immediately.

Mr Wickremesinghe had agreed to step down on the same day protesters stormed the presidential palace.

Additional reporting by agencies