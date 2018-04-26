Spiritual guru (77) with millions of followers worldwide is jailed for raping teenage girl

A court in the western Indian city of Jodhpur ruled Asaram Bapu had raped a 16-year-old girl in the city at one of his 400-odd ashrams, where he instructed disciples in meditation and yoga.

Heavy security was in place for the verdict after nine prosecution witnesses were attacked and three died during protests over the course of his trial. Twenty-three died during disorder following the sentencing of another guru, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, for rape last year.

The verdict and sentencing were delivered inside the Jodhpur jail amid tight security, as the authorities feared that taking the guru to the courthouse in the city centre could trigger violence from his followers.