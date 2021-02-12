Sixth day of protests in Myanmar as Biden voices his concerns

A woman holds a placard during a rally against the military coup in Myanmar. Photo: Reuters

Myanmar’s new junta leader has called on civil servants to return to work and urged people to stop mass gatherings to avoid spreading coronavirus, as a sixth day of protests against him and his coup spanned the Southeast Asian country.

As Washington moved a step closer to imposing sanctions on Min Aung Hlaing and his fellow generals, Britain said it was also considering measures it could apply to punish the February 1 takeover that halted an unsteady transition to democracy.

The coup and the detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi along with scores of others have prompted the biggest demonstrations since a 2007 “Saffron Revolution” that ultimately became a step towards democratic reforms.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing addressed the protests for the first time in public, blaming “unscrupulous persons” for work stoppages in a growing civil disobedience movement by medics, teachers, railway workers and many other government employees.

“Those who are away from their duties are requested to return to their duties immediately for the interests of the country and people,” he said.

Protesters gathered across Myanmar – also known as Burma – yesterday.

Hundreds of workers lined a road in the capital Naypyitaw, chanting anti-junta slogans and carrying placards supporting Suu Kyi. Thousands demonstrated in the main city of Yangon, some taking a humorous approach, such as men dressed in short skirts.

The military launched the coup after what it said was widespread fraud in a November election, won by Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) in a landslide. The electoral commission had rejected those claims.

Suu Kyi, who was swept to power following a historic election victory in 2015, faces charges of illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios.



The protests have revived memories of almost half a century of direct army rule, punctuated by bloody crackdowns, until the military began relinquishing some power in 2011.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday approved an executive order for new sanctions on those responsible for the coup.

“The military must relinquish power it seized and demonstrate respect for the world and the people of Burma as expressed in their November 8 election,” he said.

The United Nations’ top human rights body is to consider a resolution today, drafted by Britain and the European Union, condemning the coup and demanding urgent access for monitors.

Reuters