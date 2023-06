‘God saved me,’ says a victim of one of India’s deadliest rail disasters

A passenger who was injured in Friday's train accident receives treatment at a hospital in Balasore district, in the eastern state of Orissa, India (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

The derailment in eastern India that killed 275 people and injured hundreds was caused by an error in the electronic signalling system that led a train to wrongly change tracks and crash into a freight train, officials said yesterday.