Scores are feared dead in jade mine disaster

Rescue operation takes place after a landslide at a jade mine in the Hpakant area of Kachin State, Myanmar. Photo: Reuters

Myanmar rescuers found two more bodies at a jade mine yesterday after an official conceded there was little hope of finding survivors.

Scores of people were buried by an avalanche of dirt and rubble while searching for the gems.

Many were swept into a lake below by the landslide of mining waste, prompting a desperate search by volunteers and workers on rubber boats.

The death toll at the mine in the Hpakant area now stands at three, said Pyae Nyein, the captain of Hpakant Township’s fire department.

“We are continuing the search. So far no one has survived,” he added.

Earlier, he said around 50 people still unaccounted for had most likely died.

Kachin Network Development Foundation, a civil society group involved in the rescue operation, estimated the number missing at around 80, while the Myanmar Now news portal cited sources saying as many as 100 may be buried under mining waste.

Deadly landslides and other accidents are common in Hpakant, the centre of Myanmar’s jade industry, which draws poor workers from across the country in search of gems, mostly for export to China.

In a landslide last weekend, media reported at least six people were killed, and in July last year more than 170 people died in one of the worst disasters in Hpakant after mining waste collapsed into a lake.

Myanmar produces 90pc of the world’s jade. The ousted government of Aung San Suu Kyi had pledged to clean up the industry when it took power in 2016, but activists say little has changed and the military coup there has likely made the situation worse.