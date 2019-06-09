News Asia-Pacific

Sunday 9 June 2019

Protesters take to streets of Hong Kong to demonstrate against extradition law proposal

Demonstrators attend a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators attend a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators attend a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Demonstrators attend a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators attend a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators attend a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Demonstrators attend a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators attend a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators scuffle with police officers during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Demonstrators scuffle with police officers during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Protesters hold placards march on a street as they take part in a rally against the proposed amendments to extradition law in Hong Kong, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of Hong Kong to demonstrate against proposed changes to extradition laws that would allow some suspects to be sent to mainland China to face charges.

The amendments have been widely criticised as eroding the semi-autonomous Chinese territory's judicial independence.

Under its "one country, two systems" framework, Hong Kong was guaranteed the right to retain its own social, legal and political systems for 50 years following its handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

However, China's ruling Communist Party has been seen as increasingly reneging on that agreement by forcing through unpopular legal changes.

Reuters

