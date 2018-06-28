News Asia-Pacific

Thursday 28 June 2018

Plane crashes in busy district of Mumbai

A Jet Airways plane is parked as other moves to runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

A chartered plane belonging to a state government has crashed in a busy district of Mumbai, India's financial and entertainment capital, police said.

It was not immediately known how many people were on board the aircraft or if there were casualties.

The crash happened in the busy Ghatkopar area of Mumbai.

Television images showed parts of the wreckage burning on the ground.

