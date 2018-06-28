Plane crashes in busy district of Mumbai

A chartered plane belonging to a state government has crashed in a busy district of Mumbai, India's financial and entertainment capital, police said.

It was not immediately known how many people were on board the aircraft or if there were casualties.

The crash happened in the busy Ghatkopar area of Mumbai.

Television images showed parts of the wreckage burning on the ground.

Press Association