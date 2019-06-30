President Donald Trump has become the first US leader to enter North Korean territory after greeting Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump has become the first US leader to enter North Korean territory after greeting Kim Jong Un.

Pictured: Trump becomes first US leader to enter North Korean territory after greeting Kim Jong Un

The US President had his first glimpse of North Korea from an observation post in the Korean Demilitarised Zone before he met the North Korean leader.

Before his meeting, Mr Trump, wearing a suit, was shown various landmarks as he stands on top of Observation Post Ouellette.

It was his first stop on his first visit to the border between the North and the South.

President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

His last attempted visit was thwarted by bad weather.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced earlier on Sunday that Mr Kim had accepted Mr Trump's tweeted invitation to meet at the heavily fortified site at the Korean border village of Panmunjom.

President Donald Trump talks to troops at the Korean Demilitarized Zone at Camp Bonifas in South Korea, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Mr Trump told reporters at a news conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in that he and Mr Kim will "just shake hands quickly and say hello" at the historic meeting at the Korean border village.

Mr Trump on Saturday invited Mr Kim to meet him at the border for a symbolic handshake.

President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, receives gifts and talks to troops at the Korean Demilitarized Zone at Camp Bonifas in South Korea, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

He expressed openness to briefly crossing into North Korean territory if Mr Kim accepted.

The two men have already met in summits in Singapore and Vietnam.

President Donald Trump views North Korea from the Korean Demilitarized Zone from Observation Post Ouellette at Camp Bonifas in South Korea, Sunday, June 30, 2019 with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Every president since Ronald Reagan has visited the 1953 armistice line, except for George H.W. Bush, who visited as vice president.

Mr Moon praised the two leaders for "being so brave" to hold the meeting and said: "I hope President Trump will go down in history as the president who achieves peace on Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump, with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and views North Korea from the Korean Demilitarized Zone from Observation Post Ouellette at Camp Bonifas in South Korea, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Mr Trump said he looked forward to meeting with Mr Kim, but sought to tamp down expectations, predicting it would be "very short".

"Virtually a handshake, but that's OK. A handshake means a lot," he said.

President Donald Trump talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and views North Korea from the Korean Demilitarized Zone from Observation Post Ouellette at Camp Bonifas in South Korea, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

His comments followed hours after Mr Trump asked for Mr Kim to meet him there.

"If Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!" he tweeted.

The Marine One helicopter, top, carrying President Donald Trump to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) takes off from Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, June 30, 2019, as a staff helicopter prepares en route to the DMZ. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

Press Association