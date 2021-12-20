‘Patriots’ poll boycotted by majority of Hongkongers

Hong Kong’s so-called “patriots” election was heading for a record low turnout last night as residents appeared to boycott reforms imposed by Beijing.

As of 9.30pm, an hour before polling stations closed, only around 1.3 million had cast ballots, putting the turnout rate at slightly below 30pc.

Yesterday’s vote marked the first political race in Hong Kong under the new blueprint China imposed in response to large and often violent pro-democracy protests two years ago.

The semi-autonomous territory was rocked by pro-democracy protests in 2014 and 2019 that were crushed by the security forces, followed by the imposition of a sweeping national security law that silenced most of the city’s opposition activists and led others to flee abroad.

All candidates have been vetted for their patriotism and political loyalty to China and only 20 of the 90 legislature seats are being directly elected.

The lacklustre turnout stood in stark contrast with the district council elections in 2019, in which a record 71pc of the electorate took part, resulting in an unprecedented landslide victory for pro-democratic candidates.

It was also set to be significantly lower than the 58pc turnout of the previous legislative election in 2016.

The election has been criticised as a sham, despite the government’s attempt to outlaw calls for boycott and to present the polls as legitimate.

A new measure to boost turnout by offering free public transportation appeared to have backfired, as it drew huge crowds to remote country parks, shopping malls and theme parks, rather than polling stations.

“I have zero expectations for any of the candidates, for whoever is elected will not speak for ordinary citizens,” said a woman who identified herself as Ms Wong, one of many people who took advantage of the free train fares to visit Hong Kong Disneyland.

Warton Leung, who did not vote in yesterday’s election, said that the lack of choice in candidates dampened enthusiasm for voting.

“Although there is a chance to vote for pro-establishment and democracy candidates, there are few democratic choices, so Hong Kong people do not feel enthusiastic when it comes to voting,” he said.

Others, such as Yu Wai-kwan, saw the election as a chance to vote for a better Hong Kong.

“I am voting to choose a new bunch of people to make Hong Kong a better place,” Ms Yu said.

“I am a patriot, and I just hope for peace and quiet, and to have a good livelihood.”

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam visited a polling station early yesterday morning and said she had “no particular expectation” about the turnout.

“I would say that the government has not set any target for voter turnout rate, not for this election, not for previous elections, because there is a combination of factors that will affect the voter turnout rate in any election,” she said.

Following the close of voting, Ms Lam issued a statement saying the “improved” electoral system had worked as intended.

“The polls today were conducted in an open, fair and honest manner and the overall process was generally smooth,” Ms Lam’s statement said.

Voting results were expected to be finalised today and Ms Lam was expected to travel to Beijing the same day to report on the outcome to central government leaders.

