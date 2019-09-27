Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned there would be a bloodbath once India lifts its curfew in disputed Kashmir and that any all-out conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations would reverberate far beyond their borders.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned there would be a bloodbath once India lifts its curfew in disputed Kashmir and that any all-out conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations would reverberate far beyond their borders.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warns of 'bloodbath' once India lifts its curfew in disputed Kashmir

Khan made the remarks in an impassioned speech to the annual United Nations General Assembly after India last month removed the decades-old autonomy in the part of Kashmir it controls and detained thousands of people.

Pakistani protesters rally to express solidarity with Indian Kashmiris in Quetta (Arshad Butt/AP)

"If this goes wrong, you hope for the best, but be prepared for the worst," Khan said.

"If a conventional war starts between the two countries ... anything could happen. But supposing a country seven times smaller than its neighbor is faced with the choice – either you surrender or you fight for your freedom till death?

"What will we do? I ask myself this question ... and we will fight. ... and when a nuclear-armed country fights to the end, it will have consequences far beyond the borders."

READ MORE: 22 dead and 200 hurt as quake hits Kashmir

In its clampdown in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir, which has a Muslim majority, India flooded the territory - already one of the world's most militarized zones - with troops.

It imposed severe restrictions on movements and cut all telephone, mobile phone and internet connections. Thousands of people were arrested.

New Delhi has since eased some of the curbs, although no prominent detainees have been freed and mobile and internet connections remain suspended.

While warning of the consequences of lifting what he described as an "inhuman curfew," Khan demanded India do so and free all detainees.

Pakistani protesters burn an effigy of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi in Lahore on Friday (K.M. Chaudary/AP)

READ MORE: Pakistan’s Imran Khan vows ‘befitting’ response if India launches attack

He sketched out a scenario under which he said he would pick up arms if had been forced to live under curfew, to witness rapes and to suffer humiliation.

"I picture myself. I am in Kashmir. I have been locked up for 55 days ... and there are rapes, Indian army going into homes, soldiers. Would I want to live this humiliation? Would I want to live like that? I would pick up a gun," he said.

"You are forcing people into radicalization."

Protesters throw stones at Indian paramilitary soldiers during curfew-like restrictions in Srinaga (Dar Yasin/AP)

READ MORE: Indian PM defends Kashmir changes in independence day speech

Muslim-majority Kashmir has long been a flashpoint between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan, which have fought two of their three wars over the divided territory. Both countries rule parts of Kashmir while claiming it in full.

Khan addressed the United Nations a day after the senior U.S. diplomat for South Asia called for a lowering of rhetoric between India and Pakistan, while saying that Washington hoped to see rapid action by India to lift restrictions it has imposed in Kashmir and the release of detainees there.

Khan took direct aim at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech and accused him of being a "life member" of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu nationalist organization that he said believed in the "ethnic-cleansing" of Muslims.

The RSS denies any prejudice against Muslims but says it is opposed to appeasement of any community.

Modi, in his address to the U.N. assembly shortly before Khan spoke, made no mention of Kashmir, or Pakistan, concentrating mainly on Indian's efforts to protect the environment.

In Pakistan’s portion of Kashmir where many in recent days have been waiting keenly for Khan's address, people were glued to their television sets.

READ MORE: India arrests hundreds in Kashmir as Pakistan cuts railway link

Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol a street in Srinagar (Mukhtar Khan/AP)

Sohail Iqbal Awan, a lawyer and political activist from the PML-N party, a rival to Khan's, praised the speech and predicted that the United Nations would have to "open its closed ears, eyes and mouth" on the Kashmir issue.

"As a Kashmiri, I felt proud at his balanced, comprehensive and well grounded speech ... despite being his political opponent I am compelled to shower praise on him," he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump met separately with both Modi and Khan on the sidelines of the U.N. gathering. Trump urged Modi to improve ties with Pakistan and "fulfill his promise to better the lives of the Kashmiri people," the White House said.

Narendra Modi addresses the United Nations General Assembly (Richard Drew/AP)

Online Editors