Pakistan makes plea for help as devastating floods leave over 1,000 dead

A man walks with a bicycle in flood water following heavy rainfall in Nowshera, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters/Fayaz Aziz

Nearly half a million people have crowded into camps after losing their homes in widespread flooding in Pakistan.

The country’s climate minister warned that Pakistan is on the “front line” of the world’s climate crisis after unprecedented monsoon rains wracked the country since mid-June, killing more than 1,136 people.

The rains stopped more than two days ago and floods in some areas were receding.

But Pakistanis in many parts of the country were still wading through waters that filled their homes or covered their town’s streets as they struggled with how to deal with the damage to homes and businesses.

In one of the worst single incidents of the flooding, at least 11 people were killed yesterday when a boat that volunteer rescuers were using to evacuate two dozen people capsized in the flood-swollen waters of the Indus River near the southern city of Bilawal Pur. An unknown number were still missing.

Climate minister Sherry Rehman and meteorologists said new monsoons were expected in September.

Monsoons have hit earlier and more heavily than usual since the start of summer, officials say – most recently with massive rains last week that affected nearly the entire country.

Pakistan is accustomed to monsoon rains and flooding, Ms Rehman said, but not like this.

“What we saw recently in the last eight weeks is unrelenting cascades of torrential rain that no monsoon has ever brought with it ever before,” she said.

The heavy rains are the latest in a series of catastrophes that Ms Rehman said are exacerbated by climate change, including heatwaves, forest fires and glacial lake outbursts.

The damage reflects how poorer countries often pay the price for climate change largely caused by more industrialised nations.

Since 1959, Pakistan is responsible for only 0.4pc of the world’s historic CO2 emissions.

The US is responsible for 21.5pc, China for 16.5pc and the EU 15pc.

“Climate knows no borders and its effects can be disproportionately felt,” Ms Rehman said, adding “we’re on the front line of a global crisis”.

International aid was starting to flow into Pakistan, and the military was helping distribute aid to remote areas and evacuate those who had lost their homes.

Authorities were starting the long effort of rebuilding roads and restarting railways.

The floods destroyed more than 150 bridges and numerous roads have been washed away, making rescue operations difficult.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the rains so far have been the heaviest Pakistan has seen in three decades.

“I saw floodwater everywhere, wherever I went in recent days and even today,” Mr Sharif said in the town of Charsadda in the north-east of the country.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan’s military chief, said on Sunday that his country may take years to recover.

He appealed to Pakistanis living abroad to generously donate to the flood victims.

Cargo planes from Turkey and the United Arab Emirates began the flow of international aid, landing in Islamabad on Sunday with tents, food and other daily necessities.

The United Nations will launch an international appeal for Pakistani flood victims today in Islamabad.

The flood wreckage has hit Pakistan at a time when the country faces one of its worst economic crises, narrowly avoiding a default.

Last night, the International Monetary Fund’s executive board approved the release of a much-awaited €1.17bn (€1.17m) for Pakistan, said Pakistan’s information minister Maryam Aurangez.