Olympics: No crowds to be allowed in Tokyo venues due to virus state of emergency

Fans will not be permitted to attend sporting venues in Tokyo during the Olympics later this month, it has been confirmed.

This comes as the Japanese capital was placed in a state of emergency yesterday due to a worsening Covid-19 situation in the most populous city on earth.

Venues outside of Tokyo have not yet been ruled out from hosting crowds, the Japanese Olympic Committee has confirmed.

Seiko Hashimoto, of the Japanese Olympic Committee admitted that “a very heavy judgement was made.

Hashimoto, who is Japan’s Olympics minister, said the nation had been left with no choice but “to host the games in a limited way”.

This came as Tokyo’s governor Yuriko Koike told Olympics officials that she wanted to “share a sense of crisis” with them and that the city was limiting the movement of people as much as it could to prevent the spread of infections.

Japan has decided to proceed with the Olympic Games this summer despite protestations from public health officials and even a statement of worry from Japanese Emperor Naruhito that the Covid-19 situation was too risky.

Public opinion on the games has been divided in Japan with recent surveys showing mixed feelings on the games proceeding this summer.

Japan had previously limited tickets to spectators to people from Japan, to avoid widespread travel to Tokyo but now only venues outside of Tokyo, and not in a state of emergency, may hold spectators.

Ireland is set to send its largest ever delegation of athletes to a games later this month, with the Tokyo showpiece beginning on July 23.

