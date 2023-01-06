North Korean ramps up military threat against South as it flies drone close to presidential office in Seoul

A North Korean drone entered a no-fly zone surrounding Seoul’s presidential office last week in the latest example of the growing military threat from Pyongyang, which has also ramped up missile testing and sent planes near the border.

The South’s military previously apologised for failing to shoot down North Korean drones that crossed the border on December 26 – the first time they had done so in five years – but had denied that the no-fly zone around the top government office was violated in the intrusion.

The unmanned aircraft flew over South Korea for five hours, prompting an armed response.

But the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) reversed the denial yesterday and said one of the five drones had entered the northern end of the 3.7km area. It said the initial analysis was modified after an internal review of the military’s readiness posture.

The unmanned aircraft did not fly directly over the presidential office in central Seoul’s Yongsan district, said Col Lee Sung-jun, a JCS spokesman. The JCS said separately that the safety of the office had not been compromised.

The South Korean military does not have sufficient capacity to detect and intercept surveillance drones that are smaller than three metres, though larger and more threatening combat drones can be engaged with more easily, Lt Gen Kang Shin-chul, chief director of operations at the JCS, said during a televised briefing last week.

The military scrambled fighter jets and attack helicopters to bring down drones that flew over cities including Seoul, the capital and home to nine million people. However, they were limited from a more aggressive response because of concerns about civilian safety, Lt Gen Kang said.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was briefed on Wednesday about countermeasures to the drone intrusion, called for an “overwhelming response capability to North Korean provocations that goes beyond proportional levels.”

Mr Yoon, a conservative who has given Seoul a more hawkish stance toward Pyongyang since taking office last year, also instructed his defence minister to set up a drone unit and develop anti-drone capabilities.

North Korea also fired multiple rounds of ballistic missiles toward the sea last week, capping a record year of weapons tests.

The North’s leader, Kim Jong Un, on Sunday called for an “exponential increase” in the country’s nuclear arsenal, signalling a continued flurry of military activities in the new year.

Mr Yoon also warned this week that he would consider suspending a 2018 inter-Korean military agreement if the North violates the South’s territory again.

The pact, part of former liberal president Moon Jae-in’s efforts at rapprochement with Pyongyang, consists of measures such as setting up buffer zones, ceasing loudspeaker propaganda and de-mining the heavily armed inter-Korean border.

During his election campaign, Mr Yoon had denounced his predecessor’s “subservient” attitude towards Pyongyang and promised a tougher stance, even as he offered economic incentives for the North to ditch its nuclear programme.

Since Mr Yoon became president, Seoul has resumed large-scale drills with its closest ally, the US, to deter North Korea. (© The Washington Post)