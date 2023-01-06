| 6.1°C Dublin

North Korean ramps up military threat against South as it flies drone close to presidential office in Seoul

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter at the recent launch of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile. Photo: Korean Central News Agency Expand

Min Joo Kim

A North Korean drone entered a no-fly zone surrounding Seoul’s presidential office last week in the latest example of the growing military threat from Pyongyang, which has also ramped up missile testing and sent planes near the border.

The South’s military previously apologised for failing to shoot down North Korean drones that crossed the border on December 26 – the first time they had done so in five years – but had denied that the no-fly zone around the top government office was violated in the intrusion.

