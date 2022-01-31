North Korea tests most powerful missile since 2017

North Korea also released photos of other missile tests conducted in recent days. Photo: Reuters/KCNA

North Korea has fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since US President Joe Biden took office, reviving its policy of brinkmanship to try to wrest concessions from Washington.

The Japanese and South Korean militaries said the missile was launched early yesterday on a high trajectory, apparently to avoid the territorial spaces of neighbours, and reached a maximum altitude of 2,000km and travelled 800km.

The flight details suggest North Korea tested its longest-range ballistic missile since 2017, when it twice flew intermediate-range ballistic missiles over Japan and, separately, three intercontinental ballistic missiles that demonstrated the potential to reach deep into the American homeland.

Yesterday’s test was North Korea’s seventh round of launches this month. The unusually fast pace of tests indicates its intent to pressure the Biden administration over long-stalled nuclear negotiations as pandemic-related difficulties put further stress on an economy broken by decades of mismanagement and crippling US-led sanctions

While desperate for outside relief, dictator Kim Jong-un has showed no willingness to surrender the nuclear weapons and missiles he sees as his strongest guarantee of survival.

Analysts say Mr Kim’s pressure campaign is aimed at forcing Washington to accept North Korea as a nuclear power and convert their nuclear disarmament-for-aid diplomacy into negotiations for mutual arms reduction.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in called an emergency National Security Council meeting where he described the test as a possible “mid-range ballistic missile launch” that brought North Korea to the brink of breaking its 2018 self-imposed moratorium on the testing of nuclear devices and longer-range missiles.

Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said the missile was the longest-range North Korea had tested since its Hwasong-15 ICBM in November 2017.

Mr Kim chaired a ruling party meeting on January 20, where senior party members made a veiled threat to lift the moratorium, citing what they perceived as US hostility and threats.

In his strongest comments toward North Korea in years, Mr Moon said the situation around the Korean Peninsula was beginning to resemble 2017, when North Korea’s provocative run in nuclear and long-range missile testing resulted in an exchange of war threats between Mr Kim and then US president Donald Trump.

Mr Moon said North Korea’s latest military moves violated UN Security Council resolutions and were a “challenge toward the international community’s efforts to denuclearise the Korean Peninsula, stabilise peace and find a diplomatic solution” to the stand-off.

Experts say North Korea could halt its testing after the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics next week out of respect for China, its major ally and economic lifeline.