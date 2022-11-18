| 6.9°C Dublin

North Korea test-fires intercontinental ballistic missile with range to strike entire US

People watch a TV broadcasting a news report, on North Korea firing a ballistic missile off its east coast, in Seoul, South Korea Photo: Reuters/Heo Ran Expand

Close

People watch a TV broadcasting a news report, on North Korea firing a ballistic missile off its east coast, in Seoul, South Korea Photo: Reuters/Heo Ran

Hyung-Jin Kim and Mari Yamaguchi

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the US mainland.

The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its mainland and allies South Korea and Japan.

