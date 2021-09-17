North Korea successfully launches ballistic missiles from a train for the first time

| 16.1°C Dublin

North Korea said it had successfully launched ballistic missiles from a train for the first time and was continuing to bolster its defences, after the two Koreas test-fired missiles hours apart in duelling displays of military might.

The launches underscored a return of the tensions between the rivals amid a prolonged stalemate in US-led talks aimed at stripping North Korea of its nuclear weapons programme.

Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said missiles were launched during a drill of a “railway-borne missile regiment” that transported the weapons system along rail tracks in the country’s mountainous central region and accurately struck a sea target 800km away.  

