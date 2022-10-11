North Korea says missile launches were a warning to South Korea of possible nuclear attack

The latest barrage of missiles using mock nuclear warheads was launched to send South Korea a warning about a possible attack, North Korea has claimed.

At least two ballistic missiles were fired by North Korea on Sunday morning, marking the seventh launch in two weeks. One of the projectiles, a nuclear-capable submarine-launched ballistic missile, was fired from under a reservoir in the northeast and has been reported to be the first of its kind.

North Korea also flew 150 warplanes in a separate live-firing military drill along with other exercises, the country’s state news agency, KCNA, reported.

The missile tests were a show of retaliation by North Korea to the joint naval drills carried out by the US and South Korean forces viewed as a military threat by Pyongyang. North Korea decided to stage “the simulation of an actual war” to check and improve its war deterrence and send a warning to its enemies, a report added.

“Through seven times of launching drills of the tactical nuclear operation units, the actual war capabilities of the nuclear combat forces ready to hit and wipe out the set objects at any location and any time were displayed to the full,” according to a statement released by the country’s official state agency.

The test projectiles were also meant to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and US targets and the intention of the drills was to stage “the simulation of an actual war".

Kim Jong Un has signalled that more tests of this kind could be carried out, adding to fears North Korea is preparing to hold its first nuclear weapon test in five years.

North Korea has carried out a historic number of weapons tests with more than 40 ballistic and cruise missiles fired in the eastern waters of the Korean peninsula. (© Independent News Service)