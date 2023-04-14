| 0.8°C Dublin

Close

North Korea says it has tested a new solid-fuel ICBM, warns of 'extreme' horror

ICBM being fired from an undisclosed location in North Korea (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) Expand

Close

ICBM being fired from an undisclosed location in North Korea (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

ICBM being fired from an undisclosed location in North Korea (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

ICBM being fired from an undisclosed location in North Korea (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Soo-hyang Choi and Ju-min Park

North Korea said on Friday it had tested a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Hwasong-18, to "radically promote" the country's nuclear counterattack capability, state media reported.

Leader Kim Jong Un guided the test, and warned it would make enemies "experience a clearer security crisis, and constantly strike extreme uneasiness and horror into them by taking fatal and offensive counter-actions until they abandon their senseless thinking and reckless acts".

Most Watched

Privacy