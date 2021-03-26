North Korea resumes missile testing in bid to put pressure on Biden

North Korea yesterday test-fired its first ballistic missiles since US President Joe Biden took office, as it expands its military capabilities and increases pressure on Washington while nuclear negotiations remain stalled.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said North Korea’s resumption of ballistic testing threatens “peace and safety in Japan and the region”, and that Tokyo will closely co-ordinate with Washington and Seoul on the North’s military activities.

South Korean foreign minister Chung Eui-yong, after meeting his Russian counterpart in Seoul, expressed “deep concern” and urged the North to uphold its commitments for peace.

South Korean officials said the two short-range missiles were fired on the North’s eastern coast and flew 450km before landing in the sea.

“This activity highlights the threat that North Korea’s illicit weapons programme poses to its neighbours and the international community,” said US Indo-Pacific Command spokesperson Captain Mike Kafka.

The launches came a day after US and South Korean officials said the North fired short-range weapons, presumed to be cruise missiles, over the weekend.

North Korea has a history of testing new US administrations with missile launches and other provocations aimed at forcing the Americans back to the negotiating table.

Analysts expect the North to dial up its weapons displays to gain bargaining power, as it angles to get back into stalled talks aimed at leveraging nuclear weapons for badly needed economic benefits.

North Korea has ignored the Biden administration’s efforts to reach out, saying it won’t engage in meaningful talks unless Washington abandons its “hostile” policies.

The missile launches followed a trip by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to Japan and South Korea last week.

Mr Blinken criticised North Korea’s nuclear programme and human rights record and pressed China to convince the North to denuclearise.

North Korean state media said leader Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his country’s alliance with China while exchanging messages with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in an apparent response to Mr Biden’s efforts to coordinate action on North Korea with his allies.

