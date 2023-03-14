| 2.8°C Dublin

North Korea launches two missiles to sea as allies hold drills

Hyung-Jin Kim and Kim Tong-Hyung

North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles a day after the United States and South Korea began military drills that Pyongyang views as an invasion rehearsal.

The missiles launched from the southwestern coastal town of Jangyon flew across North Korea before landing in the sea off that country’s east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

