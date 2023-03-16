| 10.8°C Dublin

Close

North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile towards Japan ahead of South Korea-Japan summit

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul Expand

Close

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul

Hyung-Jin Kim and Kim Tong-Hyung

North Korea test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile Thursday just hours before the leaders of South Korea and Japan were to meet at a Tokyo summit expected to be overshadowed by North Korean nuclear threats.

The North’s first ICBM test in a month and third weapons test this week also comes as South Korean and US troops continue joint military exercises that Pyongyang considers a rehearsal to invade.

Most Watched

Privacy